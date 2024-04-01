PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $10.75-11.00 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $139.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.