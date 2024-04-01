PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.04 billion. PVH also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Down 0.6 %

PVH Announces Dividend

NYSE:PVH traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $139.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.