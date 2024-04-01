PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. PVH updated its Q1 guidance to $2.15 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $10.75-11.00 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.73. 2,579,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.