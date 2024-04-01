PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 29th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTTW. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PCTTW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. 14,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.