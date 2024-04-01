Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.83. Approximately 687,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,990,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 310.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

