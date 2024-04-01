PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Short Interest Up 23.7% in March

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of PUBM stock remained flat at $23.72 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 40,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $41,106.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $55,160.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $41,106.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $55,160.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $89,415.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,918 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in PubMatic by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

