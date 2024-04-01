Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Update

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 29th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagenic Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTIX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 5,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928. Protagenic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

