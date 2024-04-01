Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Prosus has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $5.77 billion 37.12 $10.11 billion N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $618.20 million 4.93 $377.85 million $1.94 8.81

This table compares Prosus and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 53.88% 7.12% 3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prosus and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 2 0 3.00 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.97%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Prosus.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats Prosus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

