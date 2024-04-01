ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 39,486 shares.The stock last traded at $67.82 and had previously closed at $68.32.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

