ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.70

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 56161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.