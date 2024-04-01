ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Short Interest Update

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 265,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.10% of ProMIS Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,412. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

