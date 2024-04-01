Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

PGR stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $208.89. 391,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,721. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $209.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Progressive by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,863,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

