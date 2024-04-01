Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 990,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Progress Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

