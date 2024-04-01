Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 55,008 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 278,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.31. 1,308,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,173. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

