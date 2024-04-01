Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in RTX were worth $35,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.64. 2,326,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.