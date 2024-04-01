Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $12.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $637.13. 316,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,532. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a market cap of $178.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $648.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

