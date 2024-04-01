Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Danaher by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 89,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.80. 739,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,106. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $230.38. The stock has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.