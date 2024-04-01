Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.03. 9,763,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.