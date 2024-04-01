Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 47,863 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 526.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after acquiring an additional 387,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,451,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 1.4 %

Ecolab stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 391,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,209. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.