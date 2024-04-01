Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 16,422 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.63.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, hitting $151.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

