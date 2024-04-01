Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 29th total of 344,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFC. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Premier Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group raised Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 766.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 149.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,904. The company has a market capitalization of $719.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.27. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. On average, analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

