Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $436.00 at Oppenheimer

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $407.00 to $436.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $388.63.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $403.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

