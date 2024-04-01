Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of PSNYW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

