Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 196,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pluri

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluri by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 135,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 85,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pluri by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pluri by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Pluri Price Performance

PLUR traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. 52,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,348. The company has a market cap of $246.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Pluri has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

About Pluri

Pluri ( NASDAQ:PLUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. Pluri had a negative return on equity of 177.94% and a negative net margin of 6,708.40%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

