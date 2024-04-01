Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 660,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,418 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PL

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 10.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

The firm has a market cap of $655.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,020,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,246,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.