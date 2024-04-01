Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 290.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.28. 4,828,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,105,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.81. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 216,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $201,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,841.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,542,355.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

