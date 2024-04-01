Piper Sandler Increases Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $46.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.44. 39,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,132. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,393.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 263.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 63.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 116,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.