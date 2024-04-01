Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sets New 1-Year High at $263.20

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $263.20 and last traded at $261.55, with a volume of 74664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.12.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

