Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $68,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.58. 521,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,209. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $334.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.33.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.