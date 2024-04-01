Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,628 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,525. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.