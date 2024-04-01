Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CVS traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159,937. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.