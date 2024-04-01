Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,034 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.19% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SHY traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $81.36. 2,544,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

