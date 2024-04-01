Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 11,011 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.30. 1,615,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

