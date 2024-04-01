Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.90. 3,115,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,943. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.