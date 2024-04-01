Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $552.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,470. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $524.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

