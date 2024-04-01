Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $28.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.29. 1,634,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,325. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

