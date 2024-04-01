Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $24.78 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,443 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 6,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

QCOM stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,471. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.