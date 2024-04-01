Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 215.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,793 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

GLD traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,411,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,938. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $208.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.