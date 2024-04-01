Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.76. 8,375,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.