Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 21,788 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 6.33% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $275 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.