Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Purchases Shares of 1,430 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 527,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,349. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

