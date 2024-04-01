Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $297,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $49.81. 710,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,598. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

