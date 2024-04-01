Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,546,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,564,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

