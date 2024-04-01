Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Short Interest Update

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Permex Petroleum Trading Up 13.4 %

OILCF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.49. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535. Permex Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

