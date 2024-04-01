Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.55. 943,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $317.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

