Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,700 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,021 shares of company stock worth $6,847,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Moderna Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.66. 947,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

