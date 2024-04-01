Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. AxoGen comprises about 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 272.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 68.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.87. 32,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $340.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.04.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. Analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $46,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $928,054. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

