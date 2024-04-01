Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $694,000 Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Castle Biosciences worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $15,988,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.25. 46,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,519.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,372 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $49,266.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,537.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,519.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,416 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

