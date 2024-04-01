Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.64. 1,290,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
