Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $142,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 106.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Codexis worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Stock Performance

Codexis stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 47.58% and a negative net margin of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

